The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association has opened up registration for its summer session. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WLYSA to offer modified summer soccer session beginning June 22

Due to health and safety guidelines, traditional games will not be taking place

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is opening up registration for a 2020 modified summer outdoor season.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the association’s spring season cancellation, Oliver Hitch, technical director with the WLYSA, said it’s exciting news to be able to offer a modified summer session at the Esler Sports Complex soccer fields.

In line with BC Soccer, viaSPORT, Canada Soccer and the Ministry of Health, the WLYSA will be running socially distanced soccer training sessions where players will work on their individual and team skills in a non-contact environment. Due to health and safety guidelines, traditional games will not be taking place.

Sessions will be offered for players aged U10 to U18 beginning the week of June 22 and finishing the last week of August and will run Tuesdays for U10-U13 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. and an additional session for skills and fitness Wednesdays for U10-U18 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Thursdays will see U14 to U18 players practice from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

The cost is $70 for one session per week, while two sessions per week is $90.

Participants will be asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to practice and activities’ scheduled start time, and arrive dressed and prepared to participate as no changing will be allowed at the fields, including footwear.

READ MORE: WLYSA spring season officially cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Each field will have a designated pick up and drop off point for participant sessions, as well.

Other safety precautions being taken are as follows:

Restricted Areas at Esler Soccer Complex

• To reduce contact among members, the upstairs of the clubhouse, the clubhouse deck and picnic tables and the bleachers are closed to all participants

Washrooms

• Washrooms will be cleaned prior to the beginner of each session. One person at a time will be allowed in each washroom.

Attendance

• All participants, including players, coaches, volunteers, staff and parents/guardians, will be recorded for their presence at each session in case of an infected person being identified.

Equipment

• Participants are advised to bring enough water in their personal water bottles to sustain them throughout the scheduled practice/activities. WLYSA will not be providing refill stations.

• Participants will be required to bring their own soccer ball. Players will use their own ball for individual skills and the WLYSA balls for passing.

• Participants are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer. Masks and gloves are optional.

• Players are asked to avoid touching the equipment with their head and hands (other than when goalkeeping gloves are worn).

Player Health

• All participants must read the Illness Policy on COVID-19 symptoms, and will be subject to wellness screenings, and must sign the participant agreement prior to participation.

Group Size

• WLYSA will maintain the maximum 50 person per 11 versus 11 full-sized soccer field currently allowed by the B.C. Public Health Authority. The 50-person maximum includes all players, coaches, volunteers, staff and parents/guardians. No spectators will be allowed during the initial return to soccer.

Registration will be accepted online only by credit card at http://wlysa.rampregistrations.com.

Anyone credited for a cash/cheque payment for the previous registration period will need to receive a promo code by e-mailing admin@wlysa.com with the number of sessions you would like the promo code to be used for.

In order to accommodate health and safety regulations, players must follow the WLYSA’s Complete Return to Play Plan, among reading through and agreeing to the BC Soccer waiver, a participant agreement and WLYSA’s COVID-19 illness policy at www.wlysa.com.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson says popular ‘Body Break’ series was created to battle racism

Just Posted

WLYSA to offer modified summer soccer session beginning June 22

Due to health and safety guidelines, traditional games will not be taking place

Nature programs underway at Scout Island Nature Centre for small groups

All About Bugs, Birds on the Brain or The Marvelous Marsh

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offering free webinars to support people with dementia

Nathan Lewis will be sharing latest research on cognitive engagement as intervention

VIDEO: Close encounter with cougar in Cariboo region like ‘winning the lottery’

The young, curious cougar looked in the window after bumping into man at his house

EnGold discovers visible gold at two Lac la Hache sites

‘The gold potential of Lac la Hache continues to grow’

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

Most Read