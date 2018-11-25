WLYSA to host winter futsal season

Those wanting to extend their soccer season into the winter will now have a chance

Williams Lake U14 Blue Dragons Josiah Lee-Nelson (left) and Jonas Erickson (right) bear down on Williams Lake U14 Red’s Jeremy LaBelle late June during the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association’s fun, Senior Jamboree for players in both the boys and girls U12 to U14 divisions. The weekend prior, the WLYSA’s mini divisions wrapped up their seasons with their own jamboree. Both events took place at the Esler Sports Soccer Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Those wanting to extend their soccer season into the winter will now have a chance thanks to a new initiative from the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association.

The WLYSA is excited to announce its first Indoor Soccer Season, The Winter Futsal.

The league will see players from U6 to U15 divisions participate in a co-ed environment where they can learn skills and have fun, while staying active throughout the winter months, said WLYSA office administrator, Alexis Forseille.

The season will run from Jan. 10 to March 14 in Williams Lake and from Jan. 8 to March 14 at 150 Mile.

Sessions in Williams Lake will take place every Thursday and will run at Nesika elementary. The U6-U7 division will play from 5-6 p.m., the U8-U18 age group will go from 6-7 p.m. and the U11-U12 group will play from 7-8 p.m.

At Williams Lake Secondary School, the U13-15 division will play from 6-7 p.m.

In 150 Mile sessions will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. for the U8-U12 divisions.

There will be 10 sessions in Williams Lake for $50 ($5 per session) and 20 sessions in 150 Mile for $100 ($5 per session).

“At this time we are only offering 16 spaces per age group and will be on a first come first serve with full payment basis,” said WLYSA office administrator Alexis Forseille. “If we receive an overwhelming amount of interest, we will look to add more sessions to try to accommodate as many people as possible.”

Due to the limited spaces available the WLYSA will take paper registrations only with cash and cheque payment.

For registration information visit http://wlysa.com/content/2019-winter-futsal-registration

NEW OFFICE

In other WLYSA news, the association will be moving its office to #207-369 Oliver St.

The association will officially open the new office beginning Monday, Dec. 3.

New winter office hours will be Monday to Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“If you are looking to drop off a registration outside of office hours you may place it in a sealed envelope – available at the door – and put it through the mail slot,” Forseille said. “Registration forms are also available on the office door.”

NEW WEBSITE

The WLYSA’s website is now back up and running with a new look.

The association has a newly-designed website it will be using to communicate team and registration information for the upcoming 2019 spring outdoor soccer season.

Visit the new page at www.wlysa.com.



