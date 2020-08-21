WLYSA hosting youth soccer camp next week, preparing for fall session

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is gearing up for its first camp since the coronavirus forced the cancellation of its spring, outdoor season and required modifications of its summer session.

Registration is still open for the WLYSA Summer Camp, taking place Aug. 24-28, for players in the under six to under nine age divisions.

The U6-U7 age group will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by U8-U9 players from noon to 2 p.m. and will give players a chance to practice their skills in a fun and safe setting, said Oliver Hitch, technical director with the WLYSA, noting all activities will follow BC Soccer and viaSport return to play guidelines.

Flexible registration options are available: $75 for five days, $70 for four days, $60 for three days, $50 for two days and $30 for one day.

“This will be the first chance for those players to play since last year,” Hitch said.

Players are required to pre-register for the camp, and registration is only available online at this time.

After implementing physical and social distancing requirements, Hitch said the WLYSA’s summer session, which wraps up next week, is going well with roughly 70 players taking part, and added he’s looking forward to the upcoming fall session.

The fall season begins the weekend of Sept. 12-13 and ends the weekend of Nov. 14-15, weather permitting, and is for players in the U5 to U18 divisions.

Cost is $70 per player, however, Hitch said anyone who registers for the summer camp will get $10 off their fall season registration fee.

Under current return to play guidelines, Hitch said players will be practicing individual skills in a socially-distanced environment at the Esler Soccer Fields.

For more on the fall session visit http://www.wlysa.com/content/2020-fall-outdoor-registration.



