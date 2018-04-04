WLYSA hosting clinics as outdoor soccer season nears

In preparation for its upcoming spring and summer season, the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is busy laying the groundwork for its referees, coaches and players.
Throughout the month of April, a number of soccer-related clinics are scheduled.
“Most events are free,” said WLYSA operations manager Rob Tazelaar. “Please note of how to register to avoid a session being cancelled or being full.”
For the association’s referees:
Entry Level Referee Clinic: April 6-8 at TRU
• This is the introductory course to refereeing the 11-a-side game. You must have been born in 2004 or older. Cost is $131.25 (covered by WLYSA if you ref four games or more).
• Times: Friday, 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Register on RefCentre.ca
• Go to https://www.refcentre.com/bc/ and search for ‘Williams Lake.’
Referee Refresher Clinic: April 8 at TRU
• This course is mandatory for all referees of the 11-a-side game to maintain their active status with BC Soccer. You will be updated on any changes to the Laws of the Game and interpretations.
• Cost is $64.25 (covered by WLYSA if you ref four games or more)
• Time: Sunday 2 to 6 p.m.
• Register on RefCentre.ca
Small Sided Referee Refresher Clinic (April 10 5 to 6 p.m.)
• This is for participants who reffed small-sided games last year. Participation is mandatory if you wish to referee for WLYSA this year. You do not need the refresher if you take the entry level clinic (above).
• Cost: free
• Register: e-mail admin@wlysa.com (no online registration with BCSA necessary)
• Location: Columneetza room 138
For the association’s coaches:
Learn to Train Coaching Clinic: April 7-8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at TRU
• This is an active course for coaches of players aged U9 to U12. Participants should be prepared for field and/or gym activity.
• Cost: Free (contact wlysa.com for registration code) ($76.13 covered by WLYSA)
• Register: e-mail admin@wlysa.com or on www.coachcentre.ca
• Location: TRU
Active Start Coaching CLinic: April 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at TRU
• This is a fun and active course for coaches of players ages U4 to U6. Participant should be prepared for field and/or gym activity
• Cost: free
• Register: e-mail admin@wlysa.com or on www.coachcentre.ca
• Location: TRU; babysitting provided for free upon pre-registration. Please specify numbers and ages of children. Provide your own snacks.
For the association’s goalkeepers (U12 and older):
Goalkeeping Clinic (April 14, 10 a.m. to noon at TRU)
• This is an active session for goalkeepers. Learn new skills and hoone existing ones with goalkeeper Jenessa Loewen. Participants should be prepared for field and/or gym activity.
• Cost: free
• Register: e-mail admin@wlysa.com
• Location: TRU
For the association’s mini players (U6 to U11):
Soccer Festival (April 14 at TRU)
• Register your mini players for an active hour of soccer with experienced coaches. Pre-registration is mandatory for the festival. Parents must remain at the field for the duration of the session.
• Cost: free
• Register: e-mail admin@wlysa.com
• Location: TRU
• Times: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (U6 to U8 players born 2010-2012); 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (U9 to U11 players born 2007-2009)