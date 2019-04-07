WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association is hosting a learn to trap shoot clinic at the WLSA shotgun range on Bond Lake Road.

Billed “I Love Trap Shooting,” the clinic is being tailored for complete beginners to the sport of shotgun and trap shooting.

Experienced coaches and seasoned veterans in the sport will be on hand to help guide participants at the event, coming up Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., said one of its organizers and coaches, Danita Abercrombie.

“The idea is people say they don’t want to come up [to the shooting range] because they’re intimidated,” Abercrombie said. “We want to get people comfortable and show it’s not scary.”

READ MORE: Friends, family hold shotgun shoot in memory of Cliff Stinson

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own if they have them available.

Abercrombie will be joined by Barry Jenkins to help instruct at the clinic.

“We’ll start with safety and move on from there to how to hold a gun, have people shooting clays comfortably by the end. Hopefully we can get some people into the sport and have some fun.”

The cost is $6 for 25 clays and $9 per box of shells.

READ MORE: Sportsmen’s association fall shoot a blast for all levels of participants

For more information, or to register, contact Jenkins at 250-305-4891 or Abercrombie at 250-302-9207.


WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

