WLMHA tournament team strikes silver at North Delta tournament

The team played a four-day, 12-team tournament in North Delta

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Midget Tournament Team put forward another great showing at their last tournament during the weekend.

The team played a four-day, 12-team tournament in North Delta where the competition was physical and strong, coaches said.

The team’s first game Saturday saw them square off against Vancouver with a 7-1 win on goals from Lochen Virk (2), Keon Harry, Jaxen Carsen, Dylan Higginson, Owen Kritz and Logan Hutchinson.

Game two Sunday against North Delta had the WLMHA team in a tough contest, hanging on for a 3-1 victory with goals from Hutchinson, Brady Smid and a short-handed marker from Carsen.

Read More: WLMHA midget tournament team triumphs at Prince George Christmas Tournament

Their third round robin game Monday against a different North Delta team saw Williams Lake win 6-3 with goals from Carson, Marcus Kennedy, Virk and a hat trick from Hutchinson.

After the round robin, Williams Lake sat tied for first place with a team from Surrey, however, due to the tiebreaker Williams Lake finished second placing them against third-place Ridge Meadows.

There, they blanked the Ridge Meadows squad 5-0, with a shutout from goaltender Carson Fisher.

The win put Williams Lake in the gold-medal game against a third North Delta squad Tuesday evening.

Delta scored first to take the lead until 17 minutes into the second frame where Kennedy lit the lamp to tie it up a 1-1.

Read More: Midget Timberwolves go unbeaten, win gold, at Vernon tournament

Delta came back to regain the lead again with a minute left in the second, before Williams Lake, who killed off multiple penalties in the period — including a two five-on-three penalty kills — pulled off some heroics with less than a second left in the game and an extra player on the ice. Hutchinson brought the puck around from behind the net and threw a quick backhand on goal to get the puck through the crowd and into the net to tie the contest and force overtime.

There, in a five-minute, four-on-four overtime, Williams Lake dominated for the first few minutes, however, Delta managed to muster off a quick shot from the side of the net to score and take the gold medal.

Coaches said they couldn’t be more proud of the players for bringing home silver at a tough tournament.


