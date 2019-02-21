WLMHA teams to host Prince George in rep playoff action Friday, Saturday

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves are hoping to skate to a berth at the upcoming provincials

Saturday, Feb. 23

Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves host Prince George for playoffs

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves are hoping to skate to a berth at the upcoming provincial championships in Vancouver from March 17-22.

The T-wolves, who secured home ice advantage for playoffs earlier this month, will host the Prince George Peewee Cougars for two games in the scheduled best-of-three series this Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Game one goes at 10 a.m., followed by game two at 5 p.m. If game three is required, it will take place in Prince George on Feb. 24.

Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves host Prince George for playoffs

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves will have home-ice advantage this weekend against Prince George for zone playdowns with a berth at provincials on the line.

Game one is slated for Friday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., with game two to follow on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Both games take place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. If needed, game three goes in Prince George on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

Previous story
Feds set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada
Next story
Former NHL goaltender shares mental health struggles with lakecity students

Just Posted

Former NHL goaltender shares mental health struggles with lakecity students

You are not alone, and there is help out there.

PHOTOS: Scout Island view from a reader’s lens

Scout Island is a great place to escape and enjoy nature

Norman Foote returns to the lakecity

Popular comedic singing taking part in Nesika Elementary fundraiser

Atlantic Power meeting with Premier sheds good news and bad news: Mayor Walt Cobb

Atlantic Power will be offered a 10-year agreement

Williams Lake RCMP confirm stabbing occurred at Gibbon Street apartment building

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

HBC shuttering Home Outfitters across Canada

North America’s oldest retailer is revamping its various stores to improve profitability

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

Most Read