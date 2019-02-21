WLMHA teams to host Prince George in rep playoff action Friday, Saturday

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves are hoping to skate to a berth at the upcoming provincials

Saturday, Feb. 23

Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves host Prince George for playoffs

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves are hoping to skate to a berth at the upcoming provincial championships in Vancouver from March 17-22.

The T-wolves, who secured home ice advantage for playoffs earlier this month, will host the Prince George Peewee Cougars for two games in the scheduled best-of-three series this Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Game one goes at 10 a.m., followed by game two at 5 p.m. If game three is required, it will take place in Prince George on Feb. 24.

Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves host Prince George for playoffs

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves will have home-ice advantage this weekend against Prince George for zone playdowns with a berth at provincials on the line.

Game one is slated for Friday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., with game two to follow on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Both games take place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. If needed, game three goes in Prince George on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m.