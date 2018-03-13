WLMHA teams close out seasons with division championships

House division teams in the WLMHA closed out their seasons this week.

Angie Mindus photo Head coach Justin Ritchot and assistant coach Krista Harvey give an intermission pep talk to the Williams Lake Peewee Bulldogs during the division playoffs Saturday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. The Bulldogs went on to win silver and will be awarded their medals, along with other WLMHA peewee players, at their wrap up award banquet Wednesday night.

House division teams in the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association have been busy wrapping up their seasons during the past two weeks with division finals and award banquets.

Division year-end playoffs saw teams in midget, bantam and peewee square off in round robin matchups before the top four teams were entered into the gold- and bronze-medal games.

In the peewee division it was the Rockets defeating the Bulldogs, 8-5, in the championship.

Scoring for the Rockets in the win were Eli Schwaller (3), Andrew Smid (3), Ethan Prest and Fisher Smith. Boston Levens notched a hat trick for the Bulldogs, while David Hill and Kaleb Bremner added singles.

In the bantam division final it was the Capitals taking on the Blues.

The Capitals stormed out of the gates in the first period, leaping out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Ty Robertson, Cortland Forster, Owen Simm and Ty Stump. They continued to pour it on in the second and third periods with goals from Brennan William, Ethan Smid (2), Simm (3), Gavin McKimm, Stump and Forster in a 14-3 victory.

Scoring for the Blues were Cole Myers, Brenden Higginson and Nolan Lindsay.

The midget house final, meanwhile, saw Midget Red square off with Midget Blue.

Red would capitalize on second- and third-period offence to win the gold medal in a 4-1 win.

Brayden Smid scored twice, Thomas Burke and Wilson Thompson all provided scoring for Red in the winning effort, while Cameron Prest tallied the lone goal for Blue in the championship.

The WLMHA is now hosting its year-end award banquets throughout the week at the Gibraltar Room.

Novice and initiation divisions ran last week, while atom, peewee, bantam and midget take place this week.

For award winners see a future Tribune.