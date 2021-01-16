WLMHA remains vigilant, steady, as practices carry on amid pandemic

WLMHA is looking at organizing several skills competitions for players to take part in

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association president Mike Rispin addresses city council at its regular meeting back in October of 2020 asking the city to rescind its no-spectator policy. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

While its year has already been restricted by COVID-19 orders, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association has no plans to curtail its remaining season.

That being said, the WLMHA is offering a date extension on withdrawl refunds players may want.

WLMHA President Mike Rispin, following the neighbouring 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association’s decision to shut down for the time being Jan. 9 citing heightened COVID-19 concerns, said they are doing everything in their power to keep players safe.

“We know there’s been questions about whether we should shut down for the past couple of weeks, and that we’re not protecting the kids,” Rispin said.

“The important thing is we’re following all the health guidelines: from Interior Health, from the Provincial Health Officer, from viaSport, and none of them are saying we should shut down.”

Teams in both rep and house divisions are carrying on practicing as no games are currently allowed under provincial health orders.

Rispin said to spice things up toward the end of the year, WLMHA is looking at organizing several skills competitions for players to take part in.

“It will just be a chance to give them some competition,” he said. “The kids want to compete. They want to be able to tell their friends they’re that much better, or that much faster, or my shot’s harder than your shot. It’s competition without competition.”

On refunds, Rispin said WLMHA decided earlier this week to extend is date for parents to withdraw players from Dec. 31, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021.

“It’s not going to be a ton of money back at this time just because our season is so front loaded [with costs],” he said. “The only caveat is anyone who withdraws, we can’t bring everybody back in should play resume.”

Rispin said any player who withdraws will receive either a credit for next season, or cash back.

He also noted on depending what happens with the BC Provincial Health Office update on Feb. 5 regarding a possible return to play, money left over for carding fees charged to rep players will be dispersed back.

Anyone seeking a withdrawal from WLMHA can e-mail wlmha@telus.net.

For updates and events taking place within WLMHA visit its Facebook page at ‘Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’ or its website at www.wlmha.ca.



