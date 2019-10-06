WLMHA peewee rep teams get first taste of competition at icebreaker

Minor hockey officially got underway in the lakecity during the weekend when the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association hosted its Peewee Rep Icebreaker Tournament.

Teams from Williams Lake — peewee female, peewee tier 2 and peewee tier 3 — each played multiple games throughout the weekend versus teams from Prince George and Quesnel as coaches worked to finalize their rosters for the upcoming season.

This year’s 2019/20 season marks the first time WLMHA will ice a team in each of the three above divisions, as interest at the rep level is particularly high this season for the age group.

The teams will now settle into their regular season schedules with their home tournaments slated for Nov. 15-17 (Peewee Tier 2/3) and Nov. 22-24 (Peewee Female).



