WLMHA novice tourney this weekend

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Novice House Tournament takes place this weekend in the lakecity between two venues: Total Ice Training Centre and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s annual Novice Tournament skates into the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and Total Ice Training Centre this weekend.

There, some of the WLMHA’s youngest players and future stars of the sport will have a chance to show off the skills they’ve learned throughout the year.

Teams including Williams Lake Black, Williams Lake White, Williams Lake Red/Blue, Williams Lake Light Blue, Williams Lake Red and Williams Lake Navy will be in action.

Visiting teams include four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof, who will round out the 12-team tournament.

The event will be a sight to be seen at the CMRC where the ice will be divided in half to showcase multiple games at a time with plenty of cheering parents and grandparents in the stands to cheer on the young hockey players.

Games get underway Friday, Feb. 1 at 5:15 p.m. with action resuming Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with the final game of the day slated for 4:45 p.m. at the CMRC.

Sunday, games resume at 6:30 a.m. and run until just after 1 p.m. at both the CMRC and Total Ice Training Centre.



