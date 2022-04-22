WIlliams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) past president Mike Rispin presents the Coach of the Year trophy to U15 female Timberwolves coach Lindsay Wood. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WIlliams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) past president Mike Rispin presents the Coach of the Year trophy to U15 female Timberwolves coach Lindsay Wood. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WLMHA names Lindsey Wood Coach of the Year

Wood has coached minor hockey for the past 11 years

WLMHA’s U15 Female Timberwolves coach Lindsey Wood received the 2021/2022 Coach of the Year award for his years of dedication to the game.

Wood was presented the award by now-past president of WLMHA Mike Rispin during the U15’s year-end banquet held at Heartland Toyota April 14.

Wood has been coaching hockey for 11 years with WLMHA, with the past five years focused on coaching a female team, as they moved from Atom up to U15.

Rispin said the nomination noted Wood has been a very inclusive female coach, focused on growing the female game and his efforts have been attributed with keeping the same players coming back year after year.

“The girls that have gone from losing almost every game to being the top team in the northern female league this year. Lindsey’s focus has always been about developing the players to be the best they can be, but always reminding them to have fun.”

Wood said he was surprised but honoured to receive the award which has been won by “many great coaches previously.”

He went on to thank his coaching staff, team manager, players and parents for the support in making the hockey season such a success and so much fun, adding that it’s that love of the game, and the success along the way that keeps him coming back year after year.

“I enjoy coaching because it is challenging and I want to help the players develop to be the best they can be, individually and as a team,” Wood later told the Tribune.

“I want to thank the players for their dedication and the continued support from the parents, coaching staff and WLMHA.”

The WLMHA U15 2021/2022 Female Timberwolves team included Calleigh Skerry (from left), Bella Lind, Emma Koster, Kaitlyn Brown, Adelynn Irawan, Paige Cheek, Johana Ketter, Anna Fait, Reese Overton, Neen Suapa, Isabella Smith Forzzani, Kiera Shewchuk, Jada Wood and Poppy Watson. (Missing from the photo is Danika Solomon and Maddy Millership.) (Photo submitted)

WIlliams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA) past president Mike Rispin presents the Coach of the Year trophy to U15 female Timberwolves coach Lindsay Wood. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
