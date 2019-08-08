The Williams Lake Indian Band’s Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium, the home of several sporting events throughout the year such as ball hockey tournaments, is slated to receive upgrades thanks to funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program. (Patrick Davies photo)

WLIB’s Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium slated for renovations

The gym is a vital cultural and community centre where numerous events and activities take place

The Williams Lake Indian Band’s Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium at Sugar Cane is slated for upgrades and renovations.

That’s thanks to $76,760 of funding through the Northern Development Initiative Trust — part of over $500,000 being divvied up between Northern B.C. communities and projects through the NDIT’s Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program following their July 23 meeting.

The Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium project will include the purchase and installation of new flooring, new air condition and heating systems, commercial grade kitchen equipment and new bathroom fixtures.

The Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium is a vital cultural and community centre where numerous events and activities take place year-round.

These upgrades are aimed at providing increased opportunities to rent the gymnasium for additional events, such as sports tournaments and private functions.

READ MORE: Local youth play hearts out at WLIB Spring Ball Hockey Classic

“The Elizabeth Grouse Gymnasium is an integral facility in our community and serves many purposes,” said Marg Shelly, CAO of the Williams Lake Indian Band.

“With this grant from Northern Development, we can make significant improvements to the gymnasium, which will only increase opportunities for the Williams Lake Indian Band and surrounding communities.”

Margo Wagner, NDIT chair, said the board is pleased to support these worthwhile projects throughout its service region.

“Half of the Economic Diversification Infrastructure projects directly [benefit] First Nations communities,” Wagner said.

Other funding from the NDIT was approved for the Metlakatla First Nation ($79,094 for its Wilderness Trial Structure rehabilitation project), the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine ($125,000 to equip the newly-built Upper Skeena Recreation Centre) and the North Peace Airport Society ($250,000 for the North Peace Regional Airport runway rehabilitation project.)

The next intake deadline for the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program is Oct. 31, 2019.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
McLellan fired up for career boxing opportunity in U.S.

Just Posted

McLellan fired up for career boxing opportunity in U.S.

Williams Lake professional boxer Stuart McLellan will have the opportunity of his career this month

Collisions involving wildlife among August long weekend emergency responses

Big Lake Fire Dept. attended a crash caused when a motorcycle hit a bear on the Likely Road

VIDEO: Smart 55: Ada Phillips finds statisfaction: one bead at a time

A Xat’sull First Nation community member, she also teaches beading workshops

LETTERS: Crime Severity Index a statistical prevarication

Interestingly, most of Canada’s largest cities don’t appear until much down the list

Cariboo Chilcotin residents inspired on 2019 Rivershed Fraser River journey

Two of the seven people doing the sustainable leadership program are from the region

VIDEO: Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to find in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries gives glimpse of life on Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Elderly B.C. driver has ‘too many’ distracted driving tickets

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Most Read