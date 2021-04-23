Image submitted

WLFN hosting free bowling this Sunday at Cariboo Lanes with food bank donation

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. this Sunday, April 25

Community members are invited to bowl in their bubbles this Sunday, April 25 at Cariboo Bowling Lanes to help support a bowling food drive for the Williams Lake First Nation’s food pantry.

From noon to 5 p.m., WLFN has rented the lakecity bowling alley where residents can call in advance to book a one-hour time slot, or simply stop by to enjoy a hot dog and hamburger barbecue in the parking lot outside. The cost to bowl is a dry food or cash donation, which will go to the WLFN’s food pantry program.

“We just thought we could do something for fun, and it gets people out of the house and bowling, and people can be a little more active in their bubbles,” said WLFN circle of strength co-ordinator Lisa McAlpine, who is organizing the event alongside WLFN events co-ordinator Janet Smith and community support worker Carla Berkelaar.

READ MORE: Youth bowlers still throwing strikes, despite pandemic

McAlpine noted COVID-19 regulations and procedures will be followed both during the barbecue and inside the bowling alley.

Anyone interested in renting a one-hour time slot is asked to phone Charlene McKinnon at Cariboo Bowling Lanes at 250-392-5526 to book a slot.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
SportsWilliams Lake

