Cami Palmantier photo The Williams Lake Novice Panthers: coach Jared Kohlen (back from left), Taylor McKay, Wade Hansen, Lane Smith, Dylan Van-Diest, Kalan Vath, Nick Tattrie, Devaryl Gilpin, coach Clay Palmantier, Chase Benvin (front from left), Kesler Linklater, Mike Palmantier, Luke Kohlen, Gryson Sorenson and Dexten Rolph went undefeated during the weekend at a tournament in Clearwater.

WL Novice Panthers dominant at Clearwater tournament

The Williams Lake Novice Panthers had an incredible weekend at the Clearwater Novice Tournament during the weekend, Jan. 19-20, said coaches.

“They dominated all five games they played and only had four goals against them all weekend,” said coach Clay Palmantier.

The eight-team tournament featured teams from Kamloops, Logan Lake, Clearwater, Valemount and the Panthers.

“It’s been a great effort by all the Panthers on their amazing season to date,” Palmantier said.

Next up for the Panthers is their Williams Lake Novice home tournament coming up Feb. 1-3 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Competing in the tournament will be six teams from Williams Lake, four from Quesnel and two from Vanderhoof.

The Panthers, later, will also travel to Logan Lake for a tournament Feb. 15-17.

Players and coaches on the team include: coach Jared Kohlen, Taylor McKay, Wade Hansen, Lane Smith, Dylan Van-Diest, Kalan Vath, Nick Tattrie, Devaryl Gilpin, coach Clay Palmantier, Chase Benvin, Kesler Linklater, Mike Palmantier, Luke Kohlen, Gryson Sorenson and Dexten Rolph.


