WL Dirt Riders Association gets lakecity track ready to ride

The Williams Lake Dirt Riders have been busy making sure its lakecity track is in tip-top shape

Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association director Brock Hoyer has some fun with local motocross riders Ryan Arnold (left) and Cody Bailey, along with his sons Deakin and Asher, Saturday while working at the local track. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association has been busy making sure its lakecity track is in tip-top shape as riding season is in full swing in the Cariboo.

“It’s all groomed up and ready to go,” said WLDRA director and lakecity pro snowbike and motocross rider Brock Hoyer, noting himself, WLDRA president TJ Frizzi and vice-president Ryan Bailey spent roughly six hours beginning Saturday morning grooming and watering at the track.

In years past, the provincial MCQMX series has hosted a set of two races at different dates throughout the season, however, the organization has since disbanded.

Hoyer said the MCQMX series will be replaced by Future West Motocross, who will be making a stop on its schedule in Williams Lake Sept. 28-29 with its season final.

Other races in the series, which multiple riders from Williams Lake will be competing at, are coming up in Prince George this weekend (June 8-9), Castlegar (Aug. 3-4), Kamloops (Aug. 24-25), Mission (Sept. 7-8) and, lastly, the finals in the lakecity.

“We’ve got a couple riders doing really well in the series,” Hoyer said. “Marcus Deausy will be looking to qualify for nationals in the intermediate MX-2 class, and then we’ve got a bunch of amateurs going like the Kaiser family and the Porter family.

“The Future West series is really good. We’re getting a lot more rider involvement at some of the races I’m seeing in all the age classes — little kid classes all the way up. They’re getting big entries. Quesnel (hosted April 27-28) got 350 riders and we’re hoping we can get the same turnout.”

Hoyer said locally the WLDRA is hoping to attract more users to its track this summer and is encouraging riders to purchase WLDRA memberships with the association to support the club.

“We just want everyone to come up and ride,” he said. “We’re a non-profit organization and just trying to give people a fun, safe place to go ride and stay out of trouble.”

Riders can purchase day passes, a club membership or a family membership, and Hoyer said those are available at any of the local bike shops. A club membership for the 2019 season is $50, or $100 for a full family.

“Another perk is if you buy a membership you get a key [for the gate] so you can go up to the track whenever you want to go practice,” he said.

Hoyer, meanwhile, is still taking a bit of time off from the competitive scene recovering from a dislocated knee he suffered toward the end of the snowbike season in Toronto.

“I get to watch everybody now, which is still fun,” he said.

“Come on up to the track, though. We just got a bit of water so it should be mint.”

Asher Hoyer high fives his dad, Brock, Saturday at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association track.