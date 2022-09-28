Witches Paddle on Williams Lake

Witches trade in their broomsticks for paddles in Williams Lake Oct. 2

A Witches paddle on Port Townsend Bay. This year there will be a paddle on Williams Lake. (Nicholas Johnson/Peninsula Daily News)

Witches in Williams Lake are invited to trade their broomsticks for paddles and get out on the lake on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Natalie Swift of SUP in the Puddle, a local stand up paddleboarding (SUP) group, is inviting people to come out and have some Halloween fun a little early.

Both witches and warlocks are invited to wear witchy attire and come celebrate the spooky season on a paddleboard.

The paddle will leave from Scout Island, with prep starting at 4 p.m. and launching of watercraft at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open.

Costuming advice on the event page is to secure your hat with a chin strap or perhaps hat pins and to ensure the costume does not interfere with paddling or cause a tripping hazard.

They recommend participants wear synthetic fabrics and avoid cotton and wool in case garments become wet, creating cold or heavy clothing.

Participants must have paddling experience: although all paddle levels are welcome, this should not be your first time using your paddleboard, kayak, or canoe.

Paddle at your own risk: there will be no official instruction, leadership, liability, lifeguard, safety personnel, or supervision at this event, so come at your own risk.

Participants are responsible for bringing their own gear: this includes a PFD, whistle, and clothing appropriate for the weather conditions.

Consider water booties if feet are sensitive to the cold and bring a dry change of clothes to keep in the car in case of an unexpected dip in the water.

This event is occurring rain or shine and participants are advised to exercise due diligence with regard to checking weather conditions and assessing whether or not you have the ability to participate

Prizes will be given out for wickedest witch, wildest warlock and wackiest watercraft decor.

