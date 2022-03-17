Williams Lake’s U18 female Timberwolves hockey team heads to provincials

The team won all five of their games in a tournament in Prince George

The 2022 U18 female Timberwolves hockey team is heading to provincials in Richmond. Back row from left are: Coach Randy Riplinger, Hanna Hutchins, Trishanna Dan, Danielle O’Hara, Karmyn Fisher, Shayne Sutton, Kimber Richter, Hanna Chabot, Hannah Chestnut, Gabby Smith Forzzani, Coach Steve O’Hara In front from left are: Ariel Billyboy, Rachel Kennedy, Payton Lovell, Alexee Gustafson, Jazmin Guichon Missing: Madigan Riplinger, Coach Sheldon Nohr, Manager Amy Hunt, HCSP Karen Chabot (Submitted photo)

After a late start to the season and a smaller team, the U18 female Timberwolves have picked up momentum and are heading to provincials in Richmond.

The team is on a roll after winning all five games they played in a Prince George tournament on the weekend of March 12 and head coach Randy Riplinger said they played well.

“The girls were pretty resilient this year with everything going on.”

The team had won their home tournament in November as well, and throughout the season, managed to pick up a few more players, after starting out with only 12 in the lineup.

The team now has a bit more depth with 15 players on the roster.

Riplinger has been with some of the players since they were just starting out, and he has been a coach with the team for five years, and this is his first year as head coach.

The team will be leaving for Richmond next Wednesday, March 23, hoping to bring back some wins to finish the season.

