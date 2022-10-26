Williams Lake’s strongman Tyson Delay takes home silver at nationals

Delay has been training for the competition for months

After months of intense training, Tyson Delay of Williams Lake captured silver at Canada’s strongman competition.

“I am officially the second strongest 200-pounder in Canada,” Delay said of the win.

Delay has been preparing for Canadian Strongman Nationals for the whole summer, but started training in earnest about seven weeks ago. Preparation included huge meals and consistently healthy food. Loads of chicken, beef, rice, and assorted vegetables were the main diet, and Delay often exceeded over 5,000 calories a day just to maintain weight. He trained four times a week, each workout lasting between two to three hours. The training included lifting thousands of pounds in volume each session, hitting each and every muscle group focusing on power, mobility, speed and endurance.

Delay noted it was widely said that this year’s competition was the strongest middleweight roster to have ever graced Canadian nationals.

“Everyone was good and the guys on or near the podium were truly first class athletes, even the newer guys were impressive and incredible to compete with. Big thanks to everyone who helped get me here.”

Delay said to be a good strongman athlete you have to train for it all.

“If you leave any stone unturned you will lose to better athletes. The main focus on this training block was to build more grip which has always been an issue, and work on balance and explosive power in the overhead press.”

Delay also had to brush up on atlas stones technique as he had not seen it very often in shows around B.C.

His overall training did pay off for Delay, who said one of his highlights from nationals was winning the yoke walk.

“All the guys in my class were putting up insanely fast times and I knew that I had to put it all on the line. Yoke walks are generally a drag race between the top two or three guys but in this case the entire roster was blazing through it.”

Delay said he was grateful for the win.

