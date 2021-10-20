Williams Lake’s Conley Pinette finished 22nd in the world in tricks with a score of 8860 at the World Water Ski Championships Oct. 16 in Lake County Florida. (David Crowder photo)

Williams Lake’s Conley Pinette finished 22nd in the world in tricks with a score of 8860 at the World Water Ski Championships Oct. 16 in Lake County Florida. (David Crowder photo)

Williams Lake’s Conley Pinette makes a big splash on world stage

Pinette competed in the World Water Ski Championships Oct. 16, ranking 12th in the world in jump

Williams Lake’s Conley Pinette made big waves on the world stage this past weekend as he competed in the World Water Ski Championships Oct. 16.

Held at Lake County Florida, Pinette made the finals and finished in 12th in the world in jump with a longest leap of 212 feet over both rounds. He finished 22nd in the world in tricks with a score of 8860.

Pinette is now back at his ULL ski team, and then he heads to Baton Rouge for the Collegiate Nationals to compete during what is his final year of university.

On Nov. 4-7 Conley will be joined by his brother, Lucas, to represent Canada at the Pan American Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico. Lucas has been training in Florida since the end of summer for the competition.

