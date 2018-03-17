Dawn Arnold and Timothy Routtu sweep Naomi Miller’s stone down the ice, with the girls sporting St. Patrick’s Day green flowers to the event’s theme. Tara Sprickerhoff photos.

Williams Lake’s anual Irish Pub Bonspiel finals tomorrow

Curling Club hosts season’s final bonspiel

With curlers decked out in St. Patrick’s Day greens, the Williams Lake Curling Club is hosting their annual Irish Pub Open Bonspiel.

The year-end open bonspiel has 12 teams competing with the finals for the A, B and C division competing Sunday morning at 10 a.m. if you are hoping to catch some strong curling action.

It’s the club’s last bonspiel of the year and teams were on the ice all day Saturday, many decked out in to-theme Irish greens.

This afternoon’s games will be followed by a BBQ, with consolation finals to take place at 7 p.m.

 

Doyle Allan (middle) throws his stone during the Irish Pub Open end-of-year bonspiel at the Williams Lake Curling Club on Saturday afternoon. Tara Sprickerhoff photos

Previous story
Hometown cheers on B.C.’s Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Just Posted

Cariboo Rotary clubs receive $64,000 for wildfire recovery projects

Donations from across country result in $16,000 per club for wildfire prevention and recovery

Future emergency preparedness key cornerstone of CRD wildfire report

Treat locals as assets, not liabilities, among recommendations

Northern B.C. communities offer affordable home ownership, states report

Communities of 100 Mile House and Williams Lake less affordable in 2017 than previous year

BCYCNA award finalist:

Multimedia series on wildfires receives recognition

Timberwolves have sights set on provincial gold

The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves say they’re ready to take on all comers.

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

VIDEO: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

B.C. man to plead guilty in connection with hit-and-run that killed teen

Jason Gourlay charged with failure to stop at the scene of accident, attempting to obstruct justice

Most Read