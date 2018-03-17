Williams Lake’s anual Irish Pub Bonspiel finals tomorrow

Dawn Arnold and Timothy Routtu sweep Naomi Miller’s stone down the ice, with the girls sporting St. Patrick’s Day green flowers to the event’s theme. Tara Sprickerhoff photos.

With curlers decked out in St. Patrick’s Day greens, the Williams Lake Curling Club is hosting their annual Irish Pub Open Bonspiel.

The year-end open bonspiel has 12 teams competing with the finals for the A, B and C division competing Sunday morning at 10 a.m. if you are hoping to catch some strong curling action.

It’s the club’s last bonspiel of the year and teams were on the ice all day Saturday, many decked out in to-theme Irish greens.

This afternoon’s games will be followed by a BBQ, with consolation finals to take place at 7 p.m.