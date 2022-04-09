Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

Another Total Ice Titans team has brought home the first place banner from a Hockey Super League tournament in Alberta.

The weekend of March 17 to 20, the 2009 Total Ice Titans were at in Morinville for a five-team round robin.

Head coach Tyrel Lucas said the team won its first and second game, lost the third one, won the fourth and fifth and returned to win the final game against the Capital City Knights who they’d lost to in the third game.

“That final game was awesome. The kids knew what effort they were going to have to put forward,” Lucas said. “Anytime you are in a case like this, it takes all you’ve got. Losing to the third game in the round robin lit a fire under their butts.”

Lucas praised every single player for contributing and playing as hard as they could.

“It was about keeping their eyes on the end game and staying focused right until the very end.”

During the final game the Titans were up 1-0 at the end of the first period. The Knights got a goal in the second period to tie the game. The Titans scored in the third period, taking the lead again and then got a third and final goal against an empty net.

“It was a close game – we were on the edge of our seats right through,” Lucas said. “I’m proud of the boys.”

There are players from Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House on the team, which is in its second year, and some of the players are new to the roster this season.

READ MORE: Total Ice Titans capture gold in Alberta



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HousehockeyQuesnelWilliams Lake