2009 Total Ice Titans back row from left manager Andrea Moe, assistant coach Phil Vaugeois, assistant Ryan Campbell, Brendan Gooding, Aysen Lucas, London Croy, players Brendan Roberts, Lorne Moe, Luca Vaugeois, Marek Lowndes, head coach Tyrel Lucas, front row from left players Memphis Rosette, Marquis Vaugeois, Quinn Pecor, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Colton Campbell and Chace Aslin. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake’s 2009 Total Ice Titans win HSL tourney in Alberta

“I’m proud of the boys,” said head coach Tyrell Lucas

Another Total Ice Titans team has brought home the first place banner from a Hockey Super League tournament in Alberta.

The weekend of March 17 to 20, the 2009 Total Ice Titans were at in Morinville for a five-team round robin.

Head coach Tyrel Lucas said the team won its first and second game, lost the third one, won the fourth and fifth and returned to win the final game against the Capital City Knights who they’d lost to in the third game.

“That final game was awesome. The kids knew what effort they were going to have to put forward,” Lucas said. “Anytime you are in a case like this, it takes all you’ve got. Losing to the third game in the round robin lit a fire under their butts.”

Lucas praised every single player for contributing and playing as hard as they could.

“It was about keeping their eyes on the end game and staying focused right until the very end.”

During the final game the Titans were up 1-0 at the end of the first period. The Knights got a goal in the second period to tie the game. The Titans scored in the third period, taking the lead again and then got a third and final goal against an empty net.

“It was a close game – we were on the edge of our seats right through,” Lucas said. “I’m proud of the boys.”

There are players from Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House on the team, which is in its second year, and some of the players are new to the roster this season.

