Williams Lake youth soccer watchful of COVID-19 situation as spring season nears

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation leading up to the start of its 2020 spring outdoor season.

Following the BC Soccer Association’s announcement Friday it would suspend all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice, the WLYSA said it will take its direction from them.

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the spring outdoor season prior to late registration fees kicking in.

“Currently, BCSA is following the directions of Soccer Canada and has directed all members and affiliated clubs to suspend all sanctioned soccer activities in the province until further notice,” the WLYSA said in an update.

“We will continue to prepare and plan for the upcoming season. Our season is set to begin the week of April 19. This is also dependent on how quickly the snow melts and the field conditions as spring arrives.”

The WLYSA said in the event the season is postponed further than the beginning of May, or they are required to cancel the season, they will issue refunds at that time.



