The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation leading up to the start of its 2020 spring outdoor season. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake youth soccer watchful of COVID-19 situation as spring season nears

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the outdoor season prior to late registration

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation leading up to the start of its 2020 spring outdoor season.

Following the BC Soccer Association’s announcement Friday it would suspend all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice, the WLYSA said it will take its direction from them.

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the spring outdoor season prior to late registration fees kicking in.

“Currently, BCSA is following the directions of Soccer Canada and has directed all members and affiliated clubs to suspend all sanctioned soccer activities in the province until further notice,” the WLYSA said in an update.

READ MORE: Youth soccer futsal gets players ready for upcoming outdoor season

“We will continue to prepare and plan for the upcoming season. Our season is set to begin the week of April 19. This is also dependent on how quickly the snow melts and the field conditions as spring arrives.”

The WLYSA said in the event the season is postponed further than the beginning of May, or they are required to cancel the season, they will issue refunds at that time.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirussoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
2020 NAHC Team BC Selection Camp in 100 Mile House cancelled, along with other events, by I-SPARC

Just Posted

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Williams Lake youth soccer watchful of COVID-19 situation as spring season nears

Sunday, March 15, marked the final day to register for the outdoor season prior to late registration

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

City reminds residents to not flush disinfectant wipes

“They are felt and do not break down.”

Cariboo politicians to avoid community meetings, outings amidst coronavirus situation

All said precautions need to be taken due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

COVID-19 school closure decisions will come from education minister: SD 27

Spring break for SD 27 runs from March 16 to 27

B.C. Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse urges caution amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

COVID-19: How the City of Williams Lake and School District 27 are responding to concerns

A spring break school trip is altered, while city workers take precautions

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna flight tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Most Read