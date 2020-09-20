Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association hosting virtual AGM Oct. 14

Topics will include plans for the association’s winter, indoor sessions and beyond into next season

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is inviting members to take part in its upcoming, virtual annual general meeting.

After COVID-19 forced modifications to both its summer and fall outdoor seasons, topics at hand will include plans for the association’s winter, indoor sessions and beyond into next season.

The AGM is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and will be hosted via Zoom to allow more members to participate while following social distancing guidelines, said WLYSA office administrator, Alexis Forseille.

Anyone wishing to participate is asked to RSVP to admin@wlysa.com to receive the zoom link and the agenda package prior to the meeting date.

“If anyone is unable to attend via Zoom we will host a Zoom session at a physical location for those unable to connect from home,” Forseille said.

“The location will be determined by the number of people wanting to participate to make sure we can follow social distancing guidelines.”

A confirmed location will be provided the week of the meeting.

“We look forward to seeing you at our AGM,” Forseille said.



