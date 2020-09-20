The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is inviting members to participate in its upcoming virtual annual general meeting. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association hosting virtual AGM Oct. 14

Topics will include plans for the association’s winter, indoor sessions and beyond into next season

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is inviting members to take part in its upcoming, virtual annual general meeting.

After COVID-19 forced modifications to both its summer and fall outdoor seasons, topics at hand will include plans for the association’s winter, indoor sessions and beyond into next season.

The AGM is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and will be hosted via Zoom to allow more members to participate while following social distancing guidelines, said WLYSA office administrator, Alexis Forseille.

Anyone wishing to participate is asked to RSVP to admin@wlysa.com to receive the zoom link and the agenda package prior to the meeting date.

“If anyone is unable to attend via Zoom we will host a Zoom session at a physical location for those unable to connect from home,” Forseille said.

“The location will be determined by the number of people wanting to participate to make sure we can follow social distancing guidelines.”

A confirmed location will be provided the week of the meeting.

“We look forward to seeing you at our AGM,” Forseille said.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association hosting virtual AGM Oct. 14

Topics will include plans for the association’s winter, indoor sessions and beyond into next season

FOREST INK: Preparing to put up with tent caterpillars

Many tents had been vacated hence the presence of moths

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker named to provincial Tourism Task Force

The Province is allocating $50 million in the Economic Recovery Plan to implement new measures

Cariboo-made face masks honour missing and murdered Indigenous women

Dana Alphonse has received a tremendous amount of interest in her face masks

Williams Lake Take Back the Night event set to go virtual Friday, Sept. 25

Residents are being encouraged to take a walk individually and post on social media

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Most Read