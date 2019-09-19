Williams Lake well represented at 55+ BC Games

Results from Williams Lake and area athletes competing at the games are as follows:

Williams Lake and area athletes competed with their North Central Zone teammates for a respectable showing in Kelowna Sept. 10-14 for the annual 55+ BC Games.

The North Central Zone, while one of the least represented at the multi-sport competition, managed to bring home 109 medals with 35 gold, 46 silver and 28 bronze to finish seventh overall behind Vancouver Island South (188 medals).

Leading the way was the hometown Okanagan-Similkameen zone with 422 medals, followed by the Fraser Valley in second with 412 medals.

Williams Lake and area athletes helped out their team by adding considerably to the North Central Zone total, racking up multiple medals in cribbage, floor curling, track and field and golf.

In all, 4,200 senior athletes took part in the Games, which began with an opening ceremonies at Prospera Place and included 30 sports.

Cribbage

Men and Women 55+ Pairs: Ingrid Vickers and Shelley Shobridge – silver

Floor Curling

Wiege Team: Greta Bowser, Gordon Bremner, Marlene Davis and Madge Struthers – silver.

The team entered in honour of longtime teammate and 55+ BC Games organizer and volunteer in Williams Lake, Ellen Wiege, who passed away earlier this summer.

Track and Field

Men’s 55-59 4×400-metre power walk relay: Keith Taylor (Prince George), Leo Rankin (Williams Lake) and Jim Dyer (Quesnel) – silver

Golf

Women’s 65-69 Div B 24.4-40.4 Index Low Gross: Marcia Paquette – gold

Women’s 70-74 Div B 24.4-40.4 Index Low Net: Barb Gibson – silver

Men’s 85-plus Div B 17.1-36.4 Index Low Net: Noel Donnelly – bronze

Women’s 85-plus Div B 24.4-40.4 Index Low Net: Floris Martineau – bronze

Track and Field

Men’s 65-69 1,500 Metres: Leo Rankin – silver

Men’s 65-69 10-kilometre road race: Leo Rankin – gold

Men’s 65-69 5,000 Metres: Leo Rankin – gold

Men’s 65-69 5,000 Metre Power Walk – bronze

Men’s 75-79 1,500 Metres: Pat Harton – bronze

Men’s 75-79 Pentathlon: Jim Johnston – silver

Men’s 75-79 5,000 Metres: Pat Harton – bronze

Men’s 75-79 Long Jump: Jim Johnston – silver

Men’s 75-79 Triple Jump: Jim Johnston – gold

Men’s 75-79 Javelin: Jim Johnston – silver

Men’s 75-79 Pole Vault: Jim Johnston – gold

Women’s 65-69 Discus: Marlene Johnston – bronze

Women’s 65-69 Javelin: Marlene Johnston – fifth

Women’s 65-69 1,500 Metres: Marlene Johnston – bronze

Men’s 75-79 800 Metres: Pat Harton – bronze

Men’s 70-74 10 Kilometre Road Race: Bryan Chubb – bronze

Men’s 70-74 5,000 Metres: Bryan Chubb – gold


Darcie Lee Norton photo Gordon Bremner (from left), Madge Struthers, Greta Bowser and Marlene Davis stand on the podium with their silver medals from the BC 55+ Games in Kelowna.

Photo submitted Leo Rankin (right) leads the pack in the men’s 5,000 metre at the 55+ BC Games.

Pat Harton (Robert Huth photo)

