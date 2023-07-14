Williams Lake waterskier takes third at Jr. Canadian Water Ski Open

Linden Pinette made the podium at the event in Edmonton July 8-9

Linden Pinette during the Junior Canadian Open at Shalom Park in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Johnny Hayward photo)

Linden Pinette took third place in U17 Boys Tricks at the Jr. Canadian Water Ski Open in Edmonton, Alta. the weekend of July 8-9, 2023.

Linden scored 3,390 points in the competition, which brought together competitors from across Canada and around the world.

The lakecity water skier was among eight Canadian athletes celebrated by Water Ski Canada for podium spots at the event.

Water Ski Canada said the event showcased the “incredible talent and dedication to the sport” of all of the junior water skiers competing.

The organization said it “extends its warmest congratulations to all the winners and participants of the Jr. Canadian Water Ski Open. Their exceptional performances have showcased the depth of talent in Canadian water skiing and inspire the next generation of athletes.”

