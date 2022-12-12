A Timberwolves U18 Tier 2 player goes down on the ice while trying to get the puck away from a Salmon Arm player during Dec. 10 tournament action. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves take silver in home tournament

The team faced Terrace in the finals

Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves hockey team hosted an at-home tournament Dec. 9 to 11, 2022.

The games took up both rinks of the Cariboo Memorial Complex for most of the weekend, with teams from Salmon Arm, Prince George, Langley, Dawson Creek, Smithers, Terrace, and Quesnel.

The host team, led by head coach Corwin Smid, managed to earn a spot in the finals by winning two games and tying up one. The team dominated their third game against Salmon Arm on Saturday, defeating the team 6-3.

The team faced Terrace in the final game and finished the tournament in second place, taking home silver medals, with the game’s final score at 4-1 for Terrace.

A Williams Lake Timberwolves player comes up with the puck as a Salmon Arm player goes into the boards during a tournament game on Dec. 10 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Salmon Arm player tries to get a shot on the Timberwolves' net during Saturday, Dec. 10 tournament play. The Timberwolves were holding their own in the game, and had so far won one and tied one in the tournament. (Ruth Lloyd photo Williams Lake Tribune)
