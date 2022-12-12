Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves take silver in home tournament

Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves hockey team hosted an at-home tournament Dec. 9 to 11, 2022.

The games took up both rinks of the Cariboo Memorial Complex for most of the weekend, with teams from Salmon Arm, Prince George, Langley, Dawson Creek, Smithers, Terrace, and Quesnel.

The host team, led by head coach Corwin Smid, managed to earn a spot in the finals by winning two games and tying up one. The team dominated their third game against Salmon Arm on Saturday, defeating the team 6-3.

The team faced Terrace in the final game and finished the tournament in second place, taking home silver medals, with the game’s final score at 4-1 for Terrace.

