The Williams Lake U18 Female Timberwolves hockey team prepares to head out onto the ice for the opening ceremonies of the provincial championships on March 23. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake U18 hockey provincial championships get underway

Williams Lake’s Timberwolves are hosting the tournament on home ice Mar. 23-26

The stands were packed in Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex March 23 at the opening ceremonies for the U18 Female Hockey Provincial Championships in Williams Lake.

Teams filed out onto the ice in hockey jerseys, and two teams even wore cowboy hats for their visit to the lakecity.

With a prayer by David Archie, Cultural Coordinator for the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN), singing and drumming the Women’s Warrior Song by WLFN drummers and a few words from Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, the three-day tournament was officially opened.

Games had already begun on March 23 and the finals will wrap up on March 26. Teams from Vancouver, Prince George, the Okanagan, Surrey, the West Kootenays, Victoria, Smithers and the Peace Region are competing.

Williams Lake had a loss in their first game against the Surrey Falcons, and played a second game right after the ceremonies, facing off against the Victoria Reign. Williams Lake’s Timberwolves won that game 6-4 against the island team.

The gold medal game will take place on March 26 at 8 p.m. in Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Female Timberwolves host BC Hockey Championships

