Williams Lake U15 T-wolves improve to 6-0 with back-to-back wins over Cougars

The Williams Lake U15 Timberwolves remain unbeaten in 2020.

The team improved to a perfect six wins and no losses during the weekend with a pair of victories over the visiting Prince George Cougars.

Squaring off in North Central District league play for two games Saturday, Williams Lake skated away with a 5-3 win Saturday morning, followed by another 6-3 doubling later in the afternoon.

In game one, Williams Lake stormed out to an early 3-1 lead in the first period with a pair of goals from Blake Pigeon and a single from Tristan Reid.

Jaden Chrona added another for Williams Lake in the second, before Pigeon completed his hat trick at the 13:01 mark of the third frame in the 5-3 win.

In game two, the T-wolves found themselves on the opposite end of a 3-1 score after one period with Landon Coombes lighting the lamp for Williams Lake’s lone goal.

Williams Lake, though, would notch five unanswered goals from Nathan Surette, Jeremy Higginson, Carson Carriere and Pigeon (2) to take the 6-3 win.

Pigeon, meanwhile, leads the team in scoring with 17 points (13G, 4A) in six games.

The North Central District features four teams in its cohort: Williams Lake, Quesnel, Fort St. John and Prince George.

Coaching the Timberwolves are head coach Owen Thomas and assistant coaches Troy Weil and Frankie Robbins.



