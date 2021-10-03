Williams Lake U11 dev team sweeps ice breaker

WLMHA’s Under 11 Development team kicked off their first game of the season in 100 Mile House Sept. 25 and 26. The team is coached by Lee Williston, Jamie Rowse and Kayla Lucas. (Photo submitted)

Submitted by Lee Williston

Special to the Tribune

The U11 development Williams Lake Timberwolves kicked off their 2021/22 season with a successful icebreaker weekend in 100 Mile House Sept. 25 and 26.

The Williams Lake team opened the weekend Friday night against the host 100 Mile Wranglers. The Timberwolves trailed 1-0 following a tight checking opening period, before exploding for eight goals in the second period and five more in the third for a 13-6 win. Kane Brereton led the offensive charge with three goals and two assists. Sutter Rowse (4), Rylan Buick (2), Emmett Ketter, Emmeline Theriault, Kesler Linklater and Layne Gentles also scored for the Timberwolves.

On Saturday the Williams Lake team faced off against Prince George and came out quickly with Rylan Buick scoring just 15 seconds into the game on a feed from Ty Williston. The Williams Lake team never looked back going onto a second straight 13-6 victory. Rylan Buick lead the offensive charge scoring five times in the game. Kessler Linklater (2), Kane Brereton (2), Sutter Rowse (2), Declan Hopkins and Emmeline Theriault added markers for the Timberwolves.

On Sunday morning the Timberwolves were up against a strong Quesnel team. The Quesnel team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes. However, from that point on, strong defence led by Paige Gerrior, Pacey Lambe and Owen McMartin and excellent goaltending from Tyson Graham and Bryson Rennie shut down the Quesnel attack for the following two periods allowing the Williams Lake squad to come back for a 5-2 lead going into the third period. The teams traded goals in the third, capped off by a determined effort by Taylin Lucas who capped the scoring and a 9-5 win for the Timberwolves.

Overall, it was just great to see the kids back on the ice playing the game and having fun together. It’s a great group that works really hard and has a lot of fun both on and off the ice. We’re really looking forward to a great season ahead.

