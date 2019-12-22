Williams Lake to host Female U12/14 Program of Excellence Camp

The lakecity will join Langley and Cranbrook as destinations, where registration is now underway.

Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves forward Reese Overton battles with a Kamloops player as Overton’s teammate, Sofie Passeri, skates behind in support. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake has been announced as one of three hosts for BC Hockey’s Female U12/14 Program of Excellence Camps.

Each camp will include three on-ice sessions led by BC Hockey Female POE co-ordinator and North Vancouver Minor Hockey Association Bantam Tier 1 head coach Whitney Juszkiewicz, two off-ice sessions and a seminar.

The camps are open to all BC Hockey registered members born from 2006 to 2009.

In Williams Lake, the camp will run from March 14-15 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Langley’s camp will go from Jan. 4-5, followed by Cranbrook’s, from Jan. 25-26.

BC Hockey’s U12/14 POE acts as a feeder for the Female U16 and U18 POE. Players, coaches and officials have the opportunity to progress throughout the programs. Club team coaches are encouraged to get involved with U12/14 to learn more about high performance hockey, as well.

Keegan Goodrich, vice president, communications and events for BC Hockey, said the Female U12/14 POE is the product of the Female Hockey Development model and considered developmental only, where no teams will be selected.

“The purpose of the program is to introduce eligible athletes to high performance hockey focusing on both on and off ice aspects of the game,” Goodrich said. “The athletes will be exposed to sport science principles in the areas of nutrition, mental training and physical preparation.”

The creation of a U12/14 POE level is a result of BC Hockey adopting the Long Term Athlete Development Model, Goodrich said, where research shows that athletes aged 10 and 13 are considered key age range in several skill and physical development phases.

“Using age and developmentally appropriate materials, the program will introduce key areas of on-ice skill development and off-ice training, allowing them to be successful regardless of the path they choose within the game,” Goodrich said.

The cost to attend a camp is $265 and athletes can register for any camp regardless of region.

Registration for the Williams Lake camp can be filled out at the BC Hockey website at www.bchockey.net.



