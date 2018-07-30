Williams Lake Terry Fox Run organizer needed

The Terry Fox Foundation is in need of an organizer for the event to continue in Williams Lake.

The Terry Fox Foundation is seeking a run organizer, or run organizers, to head up this year’s annual fundraiser in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino/Tribune file photo)

The Terry Fox Foundation is in need of a run organizer for the annual fundraising event to continue this year in Williams Lake.

“The Terry Fox Run has been with us in Williams Lake since 1985,” said Donna White, B.C. and Yukon Provincial Director with the Terry Fox Foundation.

“An astounding $90,000 has been raised at the Williams Lake run for innovative cancer research.”

Terry Fox had a single dream: a world without cancer.

He sought to reach out to every corner of Canada, and beyond, when he embarked on his Marathon of Hope.

Fox ran the equivalent of a marathon a day for 143 days straight, on one leg, to raise awareness for the need for research funding.

READ MORE: Team of volutneers step up to organize Terry Fox Run

When his own cancer spread, he was forced to stop running.

The heroic Canadian was gone, but his legacy was just beginning. This year marks the 38th Annual Terry Fox Run and, in Williams Lake, a motivated, compassionate volunteer is needed to organize the run and continue in Terry’s legacy in the community, White said.

Last year’s 2017 Terry Fox Run was cancelled in Williams Lake due to the wildfires burning in the region.

“Terry Fox has inspired an incredible wave of change over the past 38 years with his legacy living on in Williams Lake,” White said. “The run is an opportunity for people of a variety of backgrounds and ages to come together and contribute to the growing total of more than $750 million that has been raised, worldwide in Terry’s name, in support of impressive and vital progress made in cancer research for more than three decades.”

READ MORE: Terry Fox Run cancelled for 2017

As the volunteer run organizer, responsibilities would include recruiting committee members, confirming the route, promoting the run and overseeing run day activities, White said.

The time commitment ranges from two to four hours weekly during the months leading up to the national run day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 16 this year.

“The previous run organizer of Williams Lake is willing to work with the new volunteer and guide them through the process in order to familiarize them with the role,” White said of past Williams Lake run organizer, Sheila Wyse.

“Whether as a couple or individual or even a service group, the volunteer run organizer will always be assisted by the Terry Fox Foundation in the planning process, and given the resources to make it a success.”

The Terry Fox Foundation donates 82 cents of every dollar raised directly to cancer research initiatives. The run, an all-inclusive, family-oriented activity, charges no entry fee or minimum pledge amount.

“Terry taught us that every contribution matters,” White said.

“Terry’s legacy continues to positively affect countless people and lead to breakthroughs that were unimaginable when Terry set out on his historic Marathon of Hope 38 years ago.”

If you wish to volunteer with a the grassroots organization, and whose mission it is to help every cancer patient, please contact White at 1-888-836-9786 or donna.white@terryfoxrun.org for more information.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter