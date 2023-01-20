Williams Lake Stampeders win double header at home

Stamps netminder Willie Sellars shifts his position to block one of a series of shots Saturday night (Jan. 14) during a game against the Nechako North Stars. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Stamps netminder Willie Sellars shifts his position to block one of a series of shots Saturday night (Jan. 14) during a game against the Nechako North Stars. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders captain Kurtis Bond celebrates a goal with his line Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Williams Lake Stampeders captain Kurtis Bond celebrates a goal with his line Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The Stampeders take a face off in the Nechako North Stars end during Saturday night’s game. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The Stampeders take a face off in the Nechako North Stars end during Saturday night’s game. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampeders continued their winning ways during a double header on the weekend.

Saturday night, Jan. 14, the Stamps notched a win versus the Nechako North Stars.

The team also held their annual raffle draw, with Rob Yaworski winning $10,000.

In order to play their game Sunday versus the Smithers Steelheads, the team sent their bus to Prince George to pick up the team after their bus broke down.

The final score for that game was 7-2 for the Stampeders.

The team will head out on the road this weekend and next.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Previous story
THE MOJ: It will be the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Eagles, count on it

Just Posted

Stamps netminder Willie Sellars shifts his position to block one of a series of shots Saturday night (Jan. 14) during a game against the Nechako North Stars. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders win double header at home

Rural communities such as Likely will now have access to high speed internet. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
High-speed internet services expanded to 6 rural Cariboo communities

The swimming pool in Quesnel, located at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre, is estimated to be 40 years old and is in need of architectural, mechanical and electrical upgrades. (Rebecca Dyok file photo — Quesnel Observer)
Cariboo Regional District to hold another referendum on pool upgrades in Quesnel

The Husky gas station was the scene of a robbery Saturday night (Jan. 7). (Tracey Roberts - Quesnel Observer)
Suspect arrested in Quesnel armed robberies