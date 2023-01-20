Williams Lake Stampeders win double header at home

Stamps netminder Willie Sellars shifts his position to block one of a series of shots Saturday night (Jan. 14) during a game against the Nechako North Stars. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders captain Kurtis Bond celebrates a goal with his line Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Stampeders take a face off in the Nechako North Stars end during Saturday night’s game. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampeders continued their winning ways during a double header on the weekend.

Saturday night, Jan. 14, the Stamps notched a win versus the Nechako North Stars.

The team also held their annual raffle draw, with Rob Yaworski winning $10,000.

In order to play their game Sunday versus the Smithers Steelheads, the team sent their bus to Prince George to pick up the team after their bus broke down.

The final score for that game was 7-2 for the Stampeders.

The team will head out on the road this weekend and next.

