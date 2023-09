Williams Lake Stampeders Marc Bouchard heads down the ice with the puck during the Sunday, Feb. 19 playoff game against the Nechako North Stars. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampeder’s home opener is on Friday night, Sept. 29 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Stamps will be taking on the Nechako North Stars from Ft. St. James.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

hockey