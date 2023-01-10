Williams Lake Stampeders looking for redemption after 4-3 loss to Roos

Williams Lake Stampeders forward Cole Zimmerman leans in for the puck against his Quesnel Kangaroos opponent Saturday, Jan. 7 during a home game. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders defenceman Ethan Smid shoots the puck with Quesnel Kangaroos centre Jordan Draper on the take. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders player Cam Flinton races for the puck during a home game against the Quesnel Kangaroos Saturday, Jan. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeder player Everett Rasmussen controls the puck heading toward the Quesnel Kangaroos net during aa home game Saturday, Jan. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders centre Brendan Pigeon moves in for the puck during a home game Saturday, Jan. 7 against the Quesnel Kangaroos. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders winger Nick Fidanza goes with the puck as Quesnel Kangaroos opponent reaches across. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wiliams Lake Stampeders defenceman Brad Crump handles the puck during a game against the Quesnel Kangaroos, Saturday, Jan.7 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders captain Kurtis Bond and Quesnel Kangaroos player Alex Gibbs battle for the puck during a game Jan. 7, 2023 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders goalie Ryan Balbirnie stops a shot on net during a game against the Quesnel Kangaroos Saturday, Jan. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders defenceman Cam Flinton said it’s fun to play for his hometown. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Isidore Kalelest Sr. and his daughter Anna Kalelest are dedicated fans of the Williams Lake Stampeders, as seen here at the home game against the Quesnel Kangaroos on Saturday, Jan. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Young fans of the Williams Lake Stampeders wait to greet the players when the team enters the arena Saturday, Jan. 7 for a home game against the Quesnel Kangaroos. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Laureen Carruthers stands in her usual spot where she takes photographs for the Williams Lake Stampeders. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeders defenceman Cam Flinton said the team will be looking for “a little bit of redemption” after losing to the Quesnel Kangaroos on Saturday, Jan. 7.

In the third period at 2:47, Roos player Jordan Draper broke the 3-3 tie, assisted by Eric Galbraith and Brett Mero.

“It is still the regular season and we are going to try and catch them as they are one point ahead now,” Cam said. “I know we will probably meet in the playoffs which I know we are looking forward to.”

Games against the Roos are always fun to be a part of, as well as playing in front of fans, family and friends, he added.

“You really appreciate all the support.”

Scoring the Stamps first goal was Darcy Flaherty at 9:18 in the second period, assisted by goal tender Ryan Balbirnie.

In the third period, captain Kurtis Bond scored at 14:39, assisted by Dylan Richardson, followed by Ethan Smid at 5:05, assisted by Everett Rasmussen and Cam.

Balbirnie stopped 29 goals in the game and the team amassed seven penalties for a total of 20 minutes.

A former junior hockey player, Cam said he’s enjoyed being able to play for the hometown team.

“A lot of us have played with siblings on the team which is always a great opportunity. Not everyone goes to the NHL, obviously, so for us it’s an opportunity to keep playing.”

When his brother Nick Flinton joined the team, Cam decided to follow suit, with this being his second year.

“Last year was a great time and I’m looking to be back for awhile,” he said.

The Flinton brothers live in Prince George where they have been going to university.

Cam has completed his degree and is training to be a professional forester, following in his dad and grandfather’s footsteps.

“I work for the research forest and my fianceé is in medical school,” he said.

Child recovering after being hit by flying puck

During the second period, a pluck went flying off the ice into the crowd, hitting a three-year-old child who was sitting with her mom in the stands.

First aid attendants at the rink immediately began to care for the child until paramedics arrived and transported her by ambulance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

On Sunday afternoon the Williams Lake Stampeders made a post on Facebook with an update noting the girl received four stitches and was recovering at home.

“Her mom tells us Ares is still the happiest little girl and is doing well and loves the hockey stick Dylan Richardson of the Stamps brought to her at the hospital signed by the players,” the post noted.

As of Monday there were 51 comments on the Facebook post with people saying they were glad to hear she was doing OK.

Next up the Stamps will host the Nechacko North Stars Saturday, Jan. 14 game time 7:30 p.m. and the Smithers Steelheads on Sunday, Jan. 15, game time 1:30 p.m.

