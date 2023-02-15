Williams Lake Stampeders captain Kurtis Bond celebrates a goal with his line. The Stamps will play against the Nechako North Stars Saturday, Feb. 18. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeders captain Kurtis Bond celebrates a goal with his line. The Stamps will play against the Nechako North Stars Saturday, Feb. 18. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeders host Nechako North Stars Feb. 18 for second playoff game

The Williams Lake Stampeders will play on home ice against the Nechako North Stars on Saturday, Feb. 18 as playoffs continue in the Central Interior Hockey League.

“If we win this game we play again on Sunday at 1 p.m.,” said Stampeders president Willy DeVuyst.

“If we lose Saturday, then our season is over. It is best out of three.”

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Stamps lost 1-3 to the Nechako North Stars.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Whoever wins the best out of three will host the Quesnel Kangaroos on Friday, Feb. 24.


