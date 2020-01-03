A dramatic moment from last year’s Stamps Alumni Game. (Williams Lake Tribune File Photo)

Williams Lake Stampeders go head to head with the Stamps Alumni Team this Saturday

Some of the lakecity’s finest hockey players will be testing their skills against each other

The Williams Lake Stampeders are gearing up for what they are billing as a clash of legends on Saturday, Jan, 4 at 8 p.m. as they prepare to take on the Stamps Alumni Team.

A beloved Williams Lake icon, the Stamps have had many players come and go over the years making their mark on hometown ice before leaving so the next generation can take up the banner. To kick off 2020, however, these veterans are returning to the ice to test the mettle of the current iteration of the Stamps.

The puck drops on this exciting matchup at 8 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex with tickets priced at $10 for adults, $8 for seniors/students and kids eight and under getting in for free. This charity game will be supporting the local Society of St Vincent de Paul and the work they do in the lakecity community.

Read More: PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from the Williams Lake Stampeders alumni game

The Stamps Alumni Team roster is shaping up nicely and longtime fans are sure to recognize a few of the following names.

The defence side of the team will be filled out by Aaron Zurak, Tery Duff, Cliff Philpot, Dino Lecomte, Dan Cohen and Mike Young. Meanwhile, the returning forward players include Tyrel Lucas, Stu Sasges, Francis Johnson, Nathan Zurak, Bill McGinnis, Evan Fuller, Jared Kohlen, Micheal Kohlen, Dan Huska, Derek Walters, Brady Fuller and Gerald Overton. Tending goal will be Justin Foote and Dwayne Wilton, with Kelly Kohlen and Calvin Dubray serving as coaches for the night.

Tickets are on sale now and at the door.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
