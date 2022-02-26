Williams Lake Stampeders give fans a show on home ice playoff game

Williams Lake Stampeders goalie Willie Sellars makes another solid save in net, helping lead the team to victory before an appreciative crowd Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Michael Moses proves he’s one of the Stampeder’s top fans Saturday night, having several homemade signs to choose from. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Stampeders’ Mark Bouchard takes on a player from the Nechako North Stars in hockey action Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Stampeders won against the Nechako North Stars in a best-of-three series last weekend.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampeders punched their ticket to Round 2 of CIHL playoffs after a one-two knock out of the Nechako North Stars on the weekend.

The best-of-three Round 1 series got underway Friday night (Feb. 19) in Vanderhoof with a hard-fought battle between the two teams.

The first goal for the Stamps Friday night was scored by Kurtis Bond in the third period, followed by Kaleb Boyle to tie the game. Cole Zimmerman would notch the winning goal in double overtime.

Saturday night (Feb.19) the Stamps played at home to a packed, energetic crowd at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Nechako kicked off the scoring in the first six minutes of the game, but the Stamps answered back with goals by Loring from Robbins, and Merth from Flinton in the first period. The second period saw Myatovic take the Stampeders to a 3-1 lead with an assist from Wycotte and Merth, followed by a goal from Boyle with assists from Wilde and Flinton.

The second period also saw tempers flare, with a fight breaking out between Mark Bouchard and a North Stars players.

The Stampeders continued to dominate in the third period Saturday night, with a goal from Pigeon with assists to Fidanza and Zimmerman.

Nechako answered back with a goal at 4:54 in the third to make it a 5-2 game, but the Stamps would seal the deal with an empty net goal by Zimmerman with nine seconds left in the game.

Elvis Baptiste was the winner of the puck toss, while Gailene William was the lucky winner of the 50/50.

The next game for the Williams Lake Stampeders will be Friday, March 4th at home. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. start.

