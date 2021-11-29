Williams Lake Stampeders break losing streak with battle against Quesnel rivals

The Williams Lake Stampeders played against the Quesnel Kangaroos on home ice, Saturday, Nov. 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune photo) The Williams Lake Stampeders won 7-4 against the Quesnel Kangaroos at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Saturday, Nov. 27. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Stampeders won their first game in the CIHL season Saturday, Nov. 27 on home ice at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeders notched their first win in the CIHL season beating the Quesnel Kangaroos 7-4, Saturday, Nov. 27.

“We came out and were able to put our game plan in place at the start which was a nice change, we haven’t been able to do that so far this year,” said Stamps coach Cody Tent after the game. “We were able to kind of take control and play the game our way.”

Tent said he was very proud of the team.

“There are a lot of happy faces in the dressing room and that’s great to see, especially after starting the season like we have. We are happy to be in the win column and get this season really going.”

Scoring four goals in the first period, the Stamps held the lead to the end of the game.

Nick Fidanza set the win in motion, scoring the first two goals, assisted by Brendan Pigeon for both, and Cole Zimmerman for the first.

The third goal came at the hands of Pigeon, assisted by Fidanza and Cam Fulton.

Zimmerman scored the fourth goal, assisted by Darcy Flaherty and Brendan Lane.

Responding, Logan Archer of the Kangaroos got their first goal with three minutes and 35 seconds left in the first period, assisted by Eli Jarvis.

It would be the last minute and 11 seconds of the first period that Stamps goalie Willie Sellars had his work cut out for him.

With two teammates in the penalty box for slashing and interference, Sellars stopped all four shots on goal fired at him by the Kangaroos.

“Willie keeps us really keyed in in the defense’s side,” Tent said. “He is really good at speaking with his D-men and really good at making those big saves when we need them. I’m really happy at the way Willie played and really happy top to bottom how all four lines played tonight.”

In the second period, Archer scored his second goal for the Kangaroos, unassisted.

Chad Wilde scored the fifth goal for the Stamps, assisted by Kaleb Boyle, followed by Danny Merth scoring the sixth, assisted by Lane.

During the third period the Kangaroos got a third goal scored by Archer, assisted by Lane Van de Wetering, and a fourth scored by Jordan Low, assisted by Jarvis and Van de Wetering.

Zimmerman scored the seventh goal for the Stamps, assisted by Pigeon.

The Stamps racked up 15 penalties and the Kangaroos got 16, with the majority of penalties assigned during the second period.

“Unfortunately it took a bit of turn there penalty-wise,” Tent said. “It was kind of riddled throughout the whole game as whoever was here saw, but I was proud of our guys for keeping their composure and very proud of the guys that stuck up for their own guys.

Stamps captain Kurtis Bond was kicked out of the game but Tent said that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game “so we could suffocate their offence and keep rolling on forward.”

Tent also thanked the referees for ‘dealing with all of that.’

“That’s hockey sometimes. You go to a fight and a hockey game breaks out,” he added.



