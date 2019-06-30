Williams Lake Stampede directors name announcer’s booth the Willie Crosina Pavillion at Saturday’s rodeo

Crosina, 95 and still a Stampede director, humbly accepted the honour

Before a sold-out crowd at the beginning of Saturday’s 93rd annual Williams Lake Stampede rodeo, 95-year-old Willie Crosina was surprised by his fellow Stampede directors of their plan to dedicate the log rodeo announcer’s booth in his honour.

It will be called the Willie Crosina Pavilion.

“They sure had me fooled,” Crosina said Sunday morning. Crosina was already back down to work at the Stampede Grounds, which is where the Tribune caught up with him.

Read More: CATTLE COUNTRY: Several locals to be inducted to BC Cowboy Hall of Fame at Indoor Rodeo

“I was going by the schedule and all of a sudden they called me out. I was in the wagon — they always acknowledge the Cowboy Hall of Fame. And that’s when they told me.”

Stampede president Tim Rolph assisted Crosina through the thick mud to just below the announcer’s booth where he was flanked by all the Stampede directors.

The crowd cheered wildly for Crosina, who was one of the founding members of the BCRA, a former rodeo clown and mentor with high school rodeo since the early 70s.

True to his personality, Crosina took to the mic to humbly accepted the honour and made a few jokes before getting to announce the first CPRA competitor in the rodeo.

“And I got to announce the bareback riding, so I can say that I’m a professional rodeo announcer now.”

Previous story
Stoppage-time heartbreak: Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Sounders

Just Posted

Williams Lake Stampede directors name announcer’s booth the Willie Crosina Pavillion at Saturday’s rodeo

Crosina, 95 and still a Stampede director, humbly accepted the honour

Forest to Fork provides Deni House residents traditional food

The program is designed to reconnect elders with traditional and comfort food

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Lakecity artist builds hip hop community alongside career

A self-made man, Bryan ‘Bioson’ Delaronde has been in the music game for close to a decade

Adventure Games Inc. brings Esports to the lakecity

This tournament will offer players of Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros Ultimate a chance to compete

2019 Daybreak Rotary Stampede Parade showcases the Cariboo

Dozens of floats, trucks and horses made their way through Williams Lake Saturday morning

VIDEO: Mountain Race June 29 Williams Lake Stampede

View from above the Stampede Grounds

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Most Read