Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association to host 7th annual Cowboy Action Shoot

Saturday, Aug. 13, events will get underway at 9 a.m. for live action shooting

Cowboy action shooter Fud (known as George Chignell of Williams Lake when he’s not in character) empties a round toward a group of targets attempting to rob his stagecoach. The story line was all part of the fun of the Cowboy Action Shoot which took place at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association’s gun range last weekend. Angie Mindus photo

Cowboys, cowgirls, shotguns and six shooters will be out at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association seventh annual Cowboy Action Shoot Saturday, Aug. 13.

The all-day event expects to see participation of up to 20 shooters with ages ranging from 15 up to possibly 84 and from locations across the Cariboo and from Kamloops to Prince George.

The fun shoot has live action shooting at steele targets with the addition of a theatrical twist, with shooters taking on western personas and costumes.

Kelvin Bennett, a director of the WLSA, goes by the alias of Doc Nolwin for the day, and said the event is “The most fun you can have with your boots on.”

“Once you do it, you’ll be hooked,” he declared.

The event will follow Single Action Shooting Society rules and regulations and starts at 9 a.m. at 920 Bond Lake Road. A lunch and dinner will also take place as part of the day. Spectators are welcome and are asked to bring hearing and eye protection.



