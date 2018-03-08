Williams Lake Speed Skating Club — now in sixth season — finding stride

The Williams Lake Bullets just keep getting faster

It’s hard for Tania Lauren to wrap her head around the improvement her athletes have made.

The head coach of the Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Club, Tania said since the club was formed six years ago they’ve gone from literally knowing nothing about the sport to now, where two members qualified for the BC provincials, and another competed at this winter’s BC Games.

“It’s really incredible,” she said. “They’ve improved an amazing amount.”

Currently, 18 skaters ranging from elementary-school age to high-school age, make up the team, which practices twice a week Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

This year’s team competed at speed skating meets in Fort St. James, Prince George and Kamloops, posting some strong results, Tania said.

“Last year we did our first home meet hosting teams from around the province, but we didn’t end up having one here this year,” she said.

“That’s something we definitely want to do again for next season. It was a lot of fun.

“When we started we had a skater in the beginning, she started with us and couldn’t even stand on skates. This year she’s getting the biggest improvement for months, which we keep track of with their times.”

Tania’s son, Ty Lauren, 14, took his skating to the next level this past February when he qualified and competed at the BC Winter Games, finishing 10th overall in a field of 23 skaters. Ty began skating with the club when it first hit the ice in Williams Lake.

“The whole experience was really great,” Ty said.

“I learned lots and enjoyed it. I hadn’t been to a higher-class meet so this was my first real competitive made, and I made lots of great friends, and got to race against people from all over B.C.”

He said his favourite part about speed skating is how it’s not just an individual sport.

“I enjoy that you can treat it as an individual sport, but it’s also a team sport, and I love to skate,” he said.

Another of the club’s skaters, Nayeli Doerner, 12, has also been with the club through all six of its seasons.

“I like learning the different techniques, getting faster and making friends,” Doerner said. “Going to meets and racing is also a lot of fun.”

Tania, meanwhile, had the opportunity to attend an apprentice coaching clinic during the BC Winter Games and said she took away lot of good advice and skills to bring back to the club.

“We’ve got a pretty good little club here,” she said. “We’re always looking for new members and skaters. Speed skating is a full family sport and offers something for everyone.”

The club, she added, hosts learn to skate classes for youth all the way up to masters.

As the skating season is slated to wrap up later this month in the lakecity, Tania said the Bullets are currently in the process of developing an in-line skating program for the spring and summer season.

“Our wrap-up awards banquet will take place at the beginning of April, as will our AGM,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome, so come out and join us to find out what speed skating can offer.”

If anyone is interested in getting involved with the club, or want their children to learn to speed skate, they can contact Tania at 250-392-1748.

Williams Lake Bullets Speed Skating Club coach Tania Lauren (left) gives some pointers to speed skaters during a practice this week.