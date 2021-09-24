Williams Lake Slo-Pitch season wraps up with 22-team tournament

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League (WLSPL) wrapped up another successful season with a year-end tournament Sept. 17, 18 and 19.

Held at the Esler Sports Complex, 22 teams took part in the tournament which was organized into four divisions: A, B, C and D.

In the A division, it was the classic clash between the Rowdies and Rotten Eggs, with the Rowdies claiming victory with a score of 20 to 13.

In the B division, the Rookies took first place following a final game against the Hell Raisers, which ended in a score of 11-9.

The C division saw the Naturals beat the Broke Millionaires to take first place, while in the D division, Eagles and Beavers beat the Evil Empire to claim the top spot.

WLSPL president Linda Barbondy Rich said there were about 30 teams in the league this year, which saw about 800 players each week up at the complex to play ball.

Up next this weekend, is the 25th annual Rowdies Slo-pitch Tournament at the Esler Sports Complex.

“We have been doing this for a long time,” said Barbondy Rich of the tournament.

The event will see 12 teams compete for cash and prizes on Saturday and Sunday, both days starting at 9 a.m.

Finals are set for Sunday at 3 p.m.

