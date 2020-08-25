New, eight-foot-high fences have been installed between home plate and first and third bases at the Esler Sports Complex slo-pitch fields. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s return to play going well: president

League to possibly host year-end tournament in September

Since beginning its season June 8, Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League president Linda Barbondy said things have been going well.

Social distancing signs have been placed throughout the Esler Sports Complex park and teams are utilizing hand sanitizer provided by the league, among several other general health guidelines outlined by Interior Health, Slo-Pitch National and Softball BC in its return to play plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbondy said 25 teams are registered in five divisions, each playing one to two games a week, depending on schedules.

“We’re keeping things safe the best we can,” Barbondy said. “We’re not allowing any out-of-town players at the ball park, so if you don’t live in Williams Lake you can’t play here, and I think it’s been going really well considering.

“I was a little skeptical at first, but we haven’t had any complaints, no default games and I’m pretty happy.”

While tournaments have so far been cancelled, Barbondy said there is the possibility the league will host its annual year-end tournament mid September as long as things continue well.

“If there’s any signs of COVID the league gets shut down immediately,” Barbondy said. “If there are people going to out-of-town tournaments they shouldn’t be playing ball up here, and if I hear of anything the league gets shut down.”

On top of its return to play plan, Barbondy said work and upgrades are continuing at the park.

“We’re still going ahead with all our field improvements,” she said.

One project recently completed is the construction of eight-foot-high fences between home plate and first and third bases.

Another improvement to the infields includes the purchase of new, magnetic bases for each of the four fields at the Esler Sports Complex.

“And we’re not done yet,” she said.

“We’re hopefully going to do some more infield work. We’ve got a bunch of new distance signs up, respect this park signs and security signs.”

Another recent addition to the park is the installation of security cameras after theft and damage to the facility has taken place in recent years.

While some teams have played as many as nine games and others as low as six, league standings to date are as follows:

A Division

1.) Rowdies – 7GP, 7W, 0T, 0L, 14PTS

2.) Rotten Eggs – 7GP, 6W, 0T, 1L, 12PTS

3.) Rookies – 8GP, 3W, 1T, 4L, 7PTS

4.) Cowboys & NDNZ – 8GP, 3W, 0T, 5L, 6PTS

5.) Brew Jays – 6GP, 2W, 0T, 4L, 4PTS

B Division

1.) Hellraisers – 8GP, 6W, 0T, 1L, 12PTS

2.) Sticks & Stones – 8GP, 5W, 0T, 3L, 10PTS

3.) Wild Chickens – 8GP, 3W, 1T, 4L, 7PTS

4.) Broke Millionaires – 8GP, 1W, 1T, 6L, 3PTS

5.) Highlife – 8GP, 0W, 1T, 7L, 1PTS

C Division

1.) Popin A Homer – 8GP, 5W, 0T, 3L, 10PTS

2.) Q Tax Vigilantes – 8GP, 4W, 0T, 4L, 8PTS

3.) Puff Puff Smash – 8GP, 3W, 0T, 5L, 6PTS

4.) Esket Em – 9GP, 3W, 0T, 6L, 6PTS

5.) Fireballs – 8GP, 2W, 1T, 5L, 5PTS

D Division

1.) Sons of Pitches – 9GP, 9W, 0T, 0L, 18PTS

2.) N8VS – 9GP, 5W, 1T, 3L, 11PTS

3.) Smokey & the Bandits – 9GP, 5W, 1T, 3L, 11PTS

4.) Eagles & Beavers – 8GP, 3W, 1T, 4L, 7PTS

5.) Y-Notes – 9GP, 2W, 0T, 7L, 4PTS

E Division

1.) Beerly Legal – 8GP, 7W, 1T, 0L, 15PTS

2.) Pretty Lil Liars – 8GP, 4W, 0T, 4L, 8PTS

3.) Mighty Ores – 8GP, 3W, 1T, 4L, 7PTS

4.) Relations – 8GP, 3W, 0T, 5L, 6PTS

5.) Fubar – 8GP, 1W, 0T, 7L, 2PTS


