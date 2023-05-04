Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League volunteers prep to host icebreaker tournament May 5-7

Volunteers prep the Esler Sports Complex for the upcoming Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League season ahead. (Photo submitted) Volunteers prep the Esler Sports Complex for the upcoming Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League season ahead. (Photo submitted) Volunteers prep the Esler Sports Complex April 29 and 30, 2023 for the upcoming Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League season ahead. (Photo submitted) The Esler Sports Complex is in tip top shape after a weekend clean up April 29 and 30, 2023.(Gene Cooper photo)

The fields are cleaned up and ready for action at the Esler Sports Complex as the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League (WLSPL) gets ready to host its icebreaker tournament May 5-7.

WLSPL president Linda Barbondy-Rich said the games will start Friday at 7 p.m. and run until Sunday evening. There will be a two-game round robin, then teams will be placed in one of four divisions to play in a knock-out playoff. Prizes for the top three teams will be awarded in each division.

There are 23 teams in the league this year.

Last weekend volunteers cleaned up the area and got the fields all ready for the season.

READ MORE: 20 teams face off in Williams Lake Slo-Pitch year end tournament

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake