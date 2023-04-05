Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League prepares for season ahead

Another month and it will be time to play ball

As the weather warms up, everyone’s gearing up for another successful season with the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As the snow melts, thoughts turn to green grass, long summer evenings and, of course, slo-pitch if you are one of the hundreds who are part of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League (WLSPL).

Longtime slo-pitch volunteer Linda Barbondy-Rich is once again president of the WLSPL. The league already held its AGM and team sign-up night. The league averages close to 30 teams each year.

“The sun’s out and people are already messaging me about ball,” said Barbondy-Rich.

The league is always making improvements at the Esler ball fields, and last year was no different. New batter’s mats were placed on all four fields, the irrigation was upgraded and gates were installed on fields one and two.

The infield shale was topped up on all four fields, and some logging was completed to add more parking spaces and remove hazard trees. Any money raised from the logging will go back into cleanup costs.

Barbondy-Rich said the start of the season will depend on when the fields dry up, but they are hoping the beginning of May.

READ MORE: Mt. Timothy 2022-23 finishes ski season with a splash

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Sports