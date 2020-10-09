Tamara William of the Young Gunz hits during the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s Fall Ball Tournament, the last of the season, Saturday at the Esler Sports Complex. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League Fall Ball Tournament a hit

“It was a great way to end the season,” Barbondy said. “And the weather was perfect.”

After coming out on top of the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s Year End Tournament two weekends ago, the Rotten Eggs made it back-to-back tournament victories Sunday.

Taking on the Rowdies in a rematch from the WLSPL Year-End Tournament final, the Rotten Eggs again managed to get the better of the perennial powerhouse Rowdies, winning 11-6, in the WLSPL Fall Ball Tournament championship.

WLSPL president Linda Barbondy said due to the cancellation of the league’s ice breaker tournament earlier in the season due to COVID-19, she wanted to host one more for league players before winter.

Battling for third place was Sticks and Stones and the Hellraisers, where Sticks and Stones won an extremely tight contest, 8-7, in the final inning.

Semifinal matchups saw the Rowdies advance to the final after defeating New Era, while the Rotten Eggs got past Hakuna Matata 13-12.

The tournament featured eight teams: the Rotten Eggs, Rowdies, Hakuna Matata, Sticks and Stones, Hellraisers, New Era, Young Gunz and Puff Puff Smash.

Now with the season in the books, Barbondy said the league will continue to try to get some more work done at the park, including infield and fencing upgrades.

“We’ll also be having our annual general meeting and elections some time this year, but we just need to figure out how we’re going to host that,” she said.

Stay tuned to the WLSPL’s Facebook page for more information.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Softball

