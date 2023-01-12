Williams Lake Skating Club to host regional figure skating competition

Williams Lake Skating Club will be hosting the 2023 CNC Regional Championships, a regional figure skating competition, Feb. 20 to 22.

Competition skates will take place all day on all three days at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. Competitors from all over will be coming, including skaters from clubs in Smithers, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Fort St. John, Quesnel and Prince George.

Skaters of a range of ages and abilities will be competing, from younger Star 1 and 2 skaters all the way up to Gold Women.

Spectators can watch the competition, with events starting at 9 a.m. on the Friday and going until after 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and running from 8 a.m. until nearly 1 p.m. on Sunday.

