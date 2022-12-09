Williams Lake Skating Club members Alyna Obexer, back row, from left, Kaelin Mackinnon, Emma Penner, Reagan West, Aubreigh Gentles, and Julia Bowman. Emiko Li, front row from left, Baylee Croswell, Taylor Mulvahill, Braidey Hinsche, Sunet Engelbrecht, and Chloe Frizzi. Missing from picture are Raya Kalin, and Camdyn Cochran. (Photo courtesy of Joanne Macnair)

Williams Lake Skating Club returns from Okanagan carrying medals and more

Figure skaters do well at Okanagan competition and prepare for winter showcase

Williams Lake figure skaters returned home from the Okanagan Interclub competition with some great results.

The West Kelowna competition was held Nov. 25 through to Nov. 27 and included clubs from across the southern interior of the province and as far north as Quesnel.

Coach Joanne Macnair said a highlight of the competition was Kaelin Mackinnon and Chloe Frizzi both landing two clean axel jumps during the Star under 13 event and both earned their first medals in competition.

Mackinnon was second in Group 2 and Frizzi was second in Group 3.

Local skaters will also be featured in the Williams Lake Skating Club’s annual winter showcase on Dec. 15.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and includes all members of the skating club displaying their skills from three and four year olds to senior skaters.

Admission to the showcase is free but they do accept non-perishable food items as donations towards the food bank as well.

The club is also hosting the Cariboo North Central Region championships in Williams Lake on Jan. 20-22 in the new year.

Admission to this competition is free and skating will probably run in both arenas all day during the championships.

Results of the Okanagan Interclub competition

Star 2 Assessment: Raya Kalin, bronze, Taylor Mulvahill, bronze, Baylee Crossell, bronze, Braidey Hinsche, bronze, Emiko Li, silver, and Sunet Engelbrecht, silver.

Star 3 Assessment: Alyna Obexer, silver, Aubreigh Gentles, silver.

Star 5 13 and over: Camden Cochrain, third place.

Star 7 Julia Bowman, fourth place.

Star 8 Julia Bowman, fifth place.

Star 9 Reagan West, third place, Emma Penner fourth place.

Star 10 Emma Penner had an exhibition skate earning a personal best score of 36.09.

Gold Ladies Reagan West, third place.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
