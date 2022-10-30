Williams Lake seniors year-end golf tournament sported good weather, lots of fun

Playing their hearts out while maintaining a friendly competitive spirit were the following winners 3rd Low Net, lady- Joan Foster, from left, 3rd Low Gross, men- Wayne Rodier, 2nd Low Net, men- Bob Rerie, 2nd Low Net, lady - Sandy Beets, 3rd Low Gross, lady- Barb Jordan, 3rd Low Net, men- by retrogression Dennis Tulloch, 2nd Low Gross, men - Alex Wazelenko, and 2nd Low Gross, lady -Leona Mckay, missing from photograph. (Photo submitted)

On the dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, Williams Lake’s 50+ Golf club held a yearly club championship tournament.

All participants enjoyed a couple of days of beautiful weather, and friendly competitive golf with a number of winners being recognized.

Congratulations to all of our winners for 2022.

Finding a sport where you can enjoy some laughs, make new friends, get a little exercise, and enjoy the outdoors is a wonderful thing.

We, at the 50+ club look forward to gathering every Wednesday morning over the spring and summer months to do just that. Each and every week our players do their best to be in the “Winners Circle,” but more important than winning is having a good time.

We welcome new members. Each recognizes the fact that just because we are in our senior years, we not insignificant and have a lot to contribute to a fuller life for ourselves and others by something as simple as friendship. We choose to stay active and involved. 2023 will be a new year…come out and join us.



